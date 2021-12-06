NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $14,626.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00308315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.