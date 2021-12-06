Newmont Co. (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by 316.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Newmont stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

