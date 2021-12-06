New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.