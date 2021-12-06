New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

