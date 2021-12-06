New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $538,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $8,678,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $223.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.68. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.07 and a 52 week high of $239.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

