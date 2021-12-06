New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,311,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mosaic by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.41 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

