New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

