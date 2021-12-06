New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $850,000 Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NSA stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

