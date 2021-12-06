New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

