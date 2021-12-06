NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetEase were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,844,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

