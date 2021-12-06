NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 702,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. NetApp comprises about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.31% of NetApp worth $63,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

