NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.