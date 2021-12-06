NestEGG Coin (EGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,285.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $132,844.58 and approximately $2,285.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046723 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

