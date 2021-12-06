nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Up 10%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.25. 47,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 793,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in nCino by 253.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $67,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

