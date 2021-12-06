National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

