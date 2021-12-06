National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$112.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTIOF. TD Securities cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.