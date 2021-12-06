National Bank Financial Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$67.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.