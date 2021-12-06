Mysterium Price Tops $0.78 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $235,904.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.