MXC (MXC) Trading Down 18% This Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, MXC has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $101.87 million and $9.52 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00342131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011927 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $773.08 or 0.01579431 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

