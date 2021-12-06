Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Update

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $184.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $187.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

