Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 162,518 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.