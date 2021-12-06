Morgan Stanley Sells 4,794 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $695.75 million, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

