Morgan Stanley Sells 35,368 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clarus were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 96,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

CLAR stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

