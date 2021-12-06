Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

