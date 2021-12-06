Morgan Stanley Invests $6.02 Million in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 386,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Largo Resources stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

