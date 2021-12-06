Morgan Stanley Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $37.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $45.46. 196,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,176. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

