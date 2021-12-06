Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

