Morgan Stanley Buys 11,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,853,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $169.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $180.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.42.

