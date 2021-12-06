Morgan Stanley Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $223.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.