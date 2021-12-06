Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $58.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.
OZK stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 3,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.
