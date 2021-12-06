Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $58.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

OZK stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 3,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

