Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $98.04 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crane by 160.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane by 7.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.