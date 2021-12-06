MoonSwap Price Hits $0.17 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.53 million and $138,360.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00305193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.