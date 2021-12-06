Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 9,509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

