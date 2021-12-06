Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Invests $1.97 Million in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Ternium comprises 1.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TX opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

