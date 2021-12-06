Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $305.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBPFF. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

MBPFF stock remained flat at $$2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

