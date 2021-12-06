Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV opened at $0.93 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.