Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 17,514 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 146.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.