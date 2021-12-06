Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $15.66 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,759 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

