Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

