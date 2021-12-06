Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of UGI worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

