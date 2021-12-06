Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 300,000 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 591.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.21 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

