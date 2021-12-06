Millennium Management LLC Sells 312,439 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after buying an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock valued at $26,113,543. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

