Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,054 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NAT opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.