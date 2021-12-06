Millennium Management LLC Purchases 202,521 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of MEI Pharma worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rowe upped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

