Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $384.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

