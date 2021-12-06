Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 1,263.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Lizhi worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Lizhi Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.00%.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

