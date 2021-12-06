Millennium Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 68.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

