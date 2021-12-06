Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 over the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

VPG opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.