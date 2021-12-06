Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,848 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 335.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $520.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

