Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $323.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

